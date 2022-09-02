Watch Now
California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays

Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:39:38-04

(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays.

Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.

Troopers are currently redirecting traffic to Laughlin Highway, State Route 163.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area caused by this crash, as well as crashes along I-15 near the Nevada-California border.

