California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays

(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays.

Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.

Troopers are currently redirecting traffic to Laughlin Highway, State Route 163.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area caused by this crash, as well as crashes along I-15 near the Nevada-California border.

*UPDATE* Road Closed - US-95 southbound after SR163/Laughlin Hwy in Searchlight

Traffic being diverted due to crash in California. Plan accordingly for extended delays. https://t.co/yRXehWhRcR — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) September 2, 2022

