Roadwork reduces traffic to one lane on southbound I-15 near Primm Boulevard

Posted at 7:32 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 10:41:38-04

PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — Drivers have run into major delays on southbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard on Friday morning.

Roadwork near Mile Marker 1 has reduced the roadway down to one lane, backing traffic up for miles.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, this roadwork is expected to continue until 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers are advised to check tires, get fuel and water, and use extreme caution in the area.

