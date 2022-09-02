Roadwork reduces traffic to one lane on southbound I-15 near Primm Boulevard

PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — Drivers have run into major delays on southbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard on Friday morning.

Roadwork near Mile Marker 1 has reduced the roadway down to one lane, backing traffic up for miles.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, this roadwork is expected to continue until 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers are advised to check tires, get fuel and water, and use extreme caution in the area.

#FASTALERT 6:57 AM, Sep 02 2022

Roadwork on SB I-15 After Primm Blvd

Down to 1 lane only

Expected until 8:00am

Expect major delays

Check tires / Get Fuel and Water — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 2, 2022

RELATED: California, Nevada governors announce Interstate 15 widening near state line