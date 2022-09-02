Temporary repairs should keep southbound I-15 lanes open over Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good news for Nevadans traveling to California over Labor Day weekend: California's Department of Transportation announced bridge work near Nipton is complete — for now.

The means all lanes of Interstate 15 near the state line are open, when they were previously scheduled to be closed over the holiday.

Repairs were required at the Wheaton Wash bridge, just south of Nipton Road, due to erosion from recent flooding.

Last weekend, Caltrans shut down all but one lane of I-15 so crews could do the repair work. But with concerns about a traffic nightmare over Labor Day weekend, crews worked around the clock to make temporary repairs so the bridge would be safe to drive with more lanes open, officials said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Southbound I-15 reduced to 1 lane near Nevada-California state line over Labor Day

"Crews have been hard at work, trying to repair and make the necessary repairs to allow traffic to pass safely," said Carolina Rojas with Caltrans.

Further repairs are still necessary to prevent even worse road conditions in the future.

Officials with Caltrans said crews will be back to work on the bridge and lanes will close again on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Transportation officials in Nevada and California are working on a long-term plan to widen I-15 near the state line and reduce traffic congestion.

