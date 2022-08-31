Prepare for delays: Southbound I-15 reduced to 1 lane near Nevada-California state line over Labor Day

(KTNV) — With Labor Day rapidly approaching, a traffic nightmare at the Nevada-California state line is just beginning.

Nevada State Police notified commuters of a lane reduction at Nipton Road, where drivers traveling southbound will be funneled into one lane. Bridge repairs are being done after recent flash flooding, officials said.

Since Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, those with plans to drive to California may want to pack some extra patience.

The stretch of highway between Jean and Barstow is already an area known for heavy traffic, delays and congestion — especially on weekends and holidays.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been outspoken about the need for improvement to alleviate congestion along the interstate, but plans to widen the freeway in that area will take years to come to fruition.

For those with Labor Day travel plans, here are a few tips to get around what could be a hectic holiday commute:



Leave early and plan ahead.

Travel on lighter traffic days. For example, try leaving mid-week and returning earlier the next week.

Since Monday will be Labor Day, drivers should leave the following day to avoid heavy back-ups.

Be prepared for slow-downs as crashes are not infrequent near the Nevada-California state line.

Be patient. Some drivers may experience anywhere from a few hours to several hours of delays.

With no true alternative for routes between Nevada and California, you may want to prepare for congestion.