BREAKING: Vehicle on fire impacts traffic on Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of Rainbow and Charleston boulevards on Thursday during an active vehicle fire.

A traffic camera in the area showed smoke and flames coming from the vehicle as of 5:16 p.m.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, this is impacting traffic in the westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard. As of 5:10 p.m., three right lanes are blocked.

Channel 13 has reached out to local authorities for additional information. We'll update this report as we learn more.