LVMPD: Bicyclist dead following crash on Rancho Drive and Sunset Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with us regarding a traffic incident that occurred this evening in Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on southbound Rancho Drive before Vegas Drive.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared with us that the collision involved a bicyclist and a vehicle. The crash happened when the driver of the vehicke hit the rider of the bicycle at the intersection.

LVMPD said that the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, and Metro said that they showed signs of impairment.

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicle presence, and the roadways vacant in both directions. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.