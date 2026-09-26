Bicyclist critically injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | Sept. 26

Channel 13 is learning new information about a critical injury crash that happened on Desert Inn Road east of South Topaz Street on Friday.

According to Metro police, a bicyclist and a BMW were involved in the collision.

The bicyclist was riding east on Desert Inn Road when the BMW traveling behind overtook him and sideswiped the 60-year-old rider, police shared.

The driver of the BMW did not stop at the scene or return, and was found by LVMPD officers, who determined that the 45-year-old man displayed signs of imparment. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on hit and run DUI charges, police shared.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

Metro's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared information with us regarding a traffic incident in Winchester this evening.

According to LVMPD, a "critical injury accident" happened at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive around 3:56 p.m. on Friday.

According to Metro police, east and westbound traffic will experience restrictions from Topaz Road to McLeod Drive on Desert Inn Road.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes at this time.