'Beyond resuscitation': Vehicle collision leaves motorcyclist dead near the Strip, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared details regarding a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday morning.

The collision happened at 12:21 a.m. at West Oakey Boulevard and Western Avenue.

According to police, the crash occurred between a Nissan Ariya and a Yamaha 1100 motorcycle. Officials' review of witness statements, scene evidence, and surveillance footage helped them determine that the crash happened when the Nissan conducted a left turn in the intersection as the Yamaha entered the intersection. LVMPD said the motorcycle hit the front of the car, ejecting the motorcyclist.

Medical staff determined that the 24-year-old male motorcyclist was "beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts," police shared.

This is the 156th traffic-related fatality in 2025 in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

The Nissan remained on scene and was not suspected of impairment. The passenger of the car sustained minor injuries.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.