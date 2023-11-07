Bees stung driver, emergency responders and passersby in Death Valley after tractor-trailer rolled over

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park officials said a tractor-trailer hauling bees rolled over Sunday morning.

The tractor-trailer driver was removed from the truck with the help of passersby, but officials say people got stung by bees in the process. Officials said several emergency responders also got stung by bees.

The truck rolled over on CA-190, traveling down a steep grade of Towne Pass. The 35-year-old driver from Las Vegas lost control of the truck around 9:55 a.m.

"The truck overturned several times, scattering the cargo of beehives," park officials said. California Highway Patrol and National Park Service provided emergency response.

The driver had "traumatic injuries" from the rollover and bee stings.

The patient was driven by ambulance to Panamint Springs Resort, where he was transferred to a Mercy Air helicopter ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.

"The remnants of Hurricane Hilary damaged CA-190 in August. Most of CA-190 reopened on October 15, but is not fully repaired," officials said. "Construction is in progress, and sections of the road are missing pavement. There was no flood damage near this traffic collision."