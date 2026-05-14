Barricade closes Scott Robinson Boulevard between Craig Road and Alexander Road

UPDATE

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has provided Channel 13 with additional information about this traffic incident.

According to LVMPD, the closures are in place due to an active barricade situation.

Metro advises the public to avoid the area at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding an incident in North Las Vegas with us this evening.

According to the RTC, police activity has closed off Scott Robinson Boulevard between Craig Road and Alexander Road.

Traffic cameras are showing police vehicles blocking off the roadways.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.