Barricade causing road closures near Fort Apache Road, Ford Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A barricade is causing some road closures in the southwest part of the valley.

Las Vegas police responded to a barricade situation near South Fort Apache Road and West Ford Avenue around 8 p.m.

According to police, they responded to a domestic disturbance call and are attempting to contact a suspect who is potentially barricaded in the home. No injuries have been reported.

However, police are asking the public to avoid the area and say the area will be closed to pedestrian and auto traffic for the time being.

As of 11 p.m., there is no timeline on when roads in the area could re-open.