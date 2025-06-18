Watch Now
Avoid the area: Henderson Police responding to crash near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue intersection

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue will be shut down for an investigation regarding a motorcycle and vehicle crash. It is recommended by officials to find alternative routes at this time.

Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded around 4:47 p.m. to the area, where the sole driver of the vehicle and motorcycle rider were taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. Police said that “at this time, speed and impairment are unknown factors.”

Here are the redirections provided by the Henderson Police Department:

  • Southbound travel on Eastern Avenue is being diverted to go westbound on St. Rose Parkway. 
  • Northbound travel on Eastern Avenue is being diverted to go eastbound on St. Rose Parkway. 
  • Westbound travel on St. Rose Parkway is being diverted to go northbound on Eastern Avenue.
  • Eastbound travel on St. Rose Parkway is being diverted to go southbound on Eastern Avenue.
