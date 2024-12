LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southeast valley, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

On Monday, LVMPD said they received the report around 12:34 p.m. on a single-vehicle accident in the 10400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Police said the driver was taken to UMC hospital and has been pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at this time.