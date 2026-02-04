At least 16 cows die when truck hauling cattle overturns in Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rolled-over semi-truck is snarling traffic at the Spaghetti Bowl during Wednesday morning's commute, the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol warns.

The truck overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound Interstate 11/U.S. 95. As of 10 a.m., a traffic camera in the area showed the ramp appeared to have reopened, with traffic moving freely through the area once again.

WATCH: Channel 13 video shows the aftermath and the cleanup efforts:

Semi-truck hauling cattle overturns on Las Vegas freeway

The closure had been in place since at least 12:30 a.m. State police previously told us the ramp "will be closed for an unknown amount of time. This can possibly be extended over six hours."

The trailer is said to be loaded with 28 cattle. Responders were on scene since just after 12:30 a.m., when the truck overturned, a state police spokesperson said.

Agricultural Police Officers were brought in to help with the response, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. It took about five hours to get the truck upright so cattle could be removed, officials said.

Of the 28 cattle, 16 are confirmed to be dead, a Department of Agriculture spokesperson says.

"This is an ongoing response, and additional details will be released as available," officials stated.