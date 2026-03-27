LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 2:58 p.m. this Friday, the RTC shared with us that police activity had blocked off a lane on northbound I-11 before Flamingo Road.

Channel 13 pulled up the area on traffic cameras, and saw multiple vehicles stopping and slowing in pursuit of a small animal running loose on the road.

WATCH | Animal runs loose down northbound I-11 near Flamingo Road

Animal runs loose down northbound I-11 near Flamingo Road (video by RTC)

The video shows various individuals approaching the animal in an attempt to capture it.

At this time, it appears that traffic has mostly reopened in the area. We are reaching out to officials to learn more about this incident and the status of the animal.