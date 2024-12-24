Ambulance rolls over after car crashes into it in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashes into an ambulance in east Las Vegas on Monday.
At 3:20 p.m., the Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a crash on East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Blvd.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an ambulance rolled onto its side after a car crashed into it.
Three people were taken to an area hospital. They are expected to live.
LVMPD said they do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.
