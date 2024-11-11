All travel lanes reopened on I-15 near Cactus Avenue following tractor-trailer wreck

Update: The Nevada State Police said all southbound travel lanes on Interstate 15 at Cactus are now reopened.

#UpDate I-15 southbound at Cactus. All I-15 southbound travel lanes are open. Please drive safe and slow down. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lane is open after a tractor-trailer wreck closed a section of Interstate 15 overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

While traffic is no longer being diverted, drivers traveling south on I-15 in the area of Silverado Ranch Blvd and Cactus Avenue will experience delays.

However, anyone still needing to continue south can travel on Dean Martin Drive and get back on I-15 at Starr Avenue.

We will update this report as more information is made available.