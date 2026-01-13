All southbound lanes of I-15 open after early morning semi-truck fire

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

All travel lanes have reopened, according to Nevada State Police.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked Tuesday morning after officials responded to a vehicle fire.

Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed it happened around 4:30 a.m. around mile marker 5, between Jean and Primm.

Officials said the driver noticed that his trailer brakes were having issues, and a small fire started in the rear of his trailer.

The driver pulled over onto the shoulder and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, so he unhooked his tractor from the trailer and pulled away from the trailer, Highway Patrol said.

No one was injured in the fire, but two of the three southbound lanes will be closed for several hours as officials respond.

Justin Bruce breaks down what we know so far: