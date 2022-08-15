All directions on Warms Springs, Paradise open after car and Clark County fire truck crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said that a 4-door sedan crashed with a Clark County fire truck Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Warm Springs and Paradise. The intersection is closed in all directions.

#trafficalert ⚠️ Warm Springs/Paradise, intersection closed in all directions. CCFD fire truck vs. 4 door sedan. Minor injuries reported. Expect major delays in the area, seek alternate routes. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/gogG91xB1l — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) August 15, 2022

Police said that drivers in the area may experience major delays, and police advised people to seek alternate routes.

Police said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

As of 5:10 p.m., police said all lanes are now back open at the intersection.