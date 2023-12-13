Airport connector tunnel maintenance work set for December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a late night or early morning flight, you might want to plan a little extra time to get to and from Harry Reid International Airport.

On Tuesday, airport officials announced the northbound tunnel will be down to one lane for overnight maintenance work.

Those closures are scheduled to be in place from Dec. 10 through Dec. 15 as well as Dec. 17 through Dec. 22. The closures will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lanes will be reopened when crews are not working.

The southbound tunnel has similar work scheduled for January. Airport officials said more information about those closures will be released after the holidays.