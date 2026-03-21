A grave 12 hours: Police report two more crashes involving pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about two crashes involving pedestrians that both occurred early this morning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Crash #1

The first crash happened on Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. According to police, they received a call from a person "advising [that] they hit a pedestrian" in the intersection.

Metro said the pedestrian was crossing outside of the crosswalk when the collision took place. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where police said they were pronounced dead. The driver was not suspected of impairment.

Crash #2

The second crash took place on Blue Diamond Road, west of Buffalo Drive. LVMPD shared that scene evidence adn witness statements revealed that a female pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk into the path of an approaching Honda CRV.

The Honda made an attempt to come to a stop, but Metro said they were "unsuccessful," and collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene, and was not suspected of impairment.

Three in 12 hours

These crashes bring the total of collisions resulting in death or serious injury involving pedestrians to three in less than 12 hours, with the first happening on Boulder Highway at Barrett Street last night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Traffic One killed in crash on Boulder Highway and Barrett Street, HPD investigating KTNV Staff

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