77-year-old woman dies from injuries after scooter hit box spring on Torrey Pines Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 77-year-old woman who was hurt in a scooter collision last month has died from her injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday.

Police say Earthly Cota was pronounced deceased at a local hospice facility.

Cota was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries after the crash on July 17 near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, witnesses said Cota was traveling southbound on Torrey Pines on a 2007 Yamaha C3 scooter when she "failed to see a bedding box spring in the right half of the outside southbound travel lane."

Her scooter hit the box spring and she lost control, police said, causing the scooter to overturn.

Police said Cota's death counts as the 85th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far in 2022.