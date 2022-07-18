Watch Now
LVMPD reports 77-year-old in serious condition after crash near Lake Mead, Torrey Pines

Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash Sunday afternoon as she was driving a scooter.

Police said the crash happened on Torrey Pines Drive, north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said she failed to see a bedding box spring in the right half of the outside southbound travel lane. She traveled over the box spring, which resulted in a loss of control, and caused the scooter to overturn.

The driver was transported to UMC Trauma from the collision scene by ground ambulance with injuries determined to be life-threatening by trauma staff.

This single vehicle collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section according to police.

