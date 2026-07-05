73-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on Sahara near Van Hatten

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Sahara Avenue near Van Patten Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman, from Los Angeles, was crossing southbound across Sahara Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk around 9:44 p.m. when they were hit by a truck traveling east on Sahara Avenue.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 33-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene but was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges after showing signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.