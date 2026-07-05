73-year-old woman dies after crash on Sahara east of Las Vegas Strip

UPDATE | July 11, 2026

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced that the pedestrian involved in this crash died as a result of her injuries.

This marks the 61st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2026

ORIGINAL REPORT

A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Sahara Avenue near Van Patten Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman, from Los Angeles, was crossing southbound across Sahara Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk around 9:44 p.m. when they were hit by a truck traveling east on Sahara Avenue.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 33-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene but was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges after showing signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.