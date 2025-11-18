70-year-old dies after early morning crash at east valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash in the east valley Tuesday morning that blocked roadways for hours.

It happened around 4:29 a.m. at Charleston and Lamb Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing Charleston inside a marked crosswalk against the signal, authorities said.

When the pedestrian was crossing the westbound Charleston lanes with a push cart, he was hit by a 2018 Honda Accord.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by staff at University Medical Center.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

This marks the 142nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.