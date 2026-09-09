50-year-old woman dies weeks after crash in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 50-year-old woman died Monday after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash last month in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 18 on South Eastern Avenue near Pueblo Way.

Police said the woman was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue and "failed to maintain their lane" before crossing over into the northbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle.

According to police, they were notified on Wednesday that the woman succumbed to their injuries two days prior.

LVMPD said there were no indications of impairment for either driver.

The woman's death marks the 84th traffic-related fatality for 2026, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.