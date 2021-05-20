Watch
215 Beltway closures between Sky Pointe Drive, Grand Montecito Parkway

NDOT
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 20:55:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces an east and westbound 215 Beltway closure between Sky Pointe Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway from 8 p.m., May 20, until 5 a.m., May 21, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is needed as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before heading out if you have questions.

