2 dead following 3-vehicle crash on State Route 160, NSP shares

Nevada State Police (NSP) has communicated to us that a crash occurred on northbound Route 160 at Mile Marker 2 this evening around 6:37.

Three cars were involved, which included a sport utility vehicle, a hatchback, and a passenger sedan. Two fatalities resulted: A woman, identified as the driver of the hatchback, and a man, the driver of the sport utility vehicle. The driver of the passenger sedan did not sustain injuries, police said.

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed as NSP conducts their investigation.

