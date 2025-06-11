2 dead, child critically injured after crash in northeast valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead and one child is critically injured after a Tuesday night crash in the northeast valley.

Around 7:44 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a crash in the area around East Carey Avenue and North Pecos Road.



A 2007 Nissan Murano was speeding eastbound on Carey Avenue, approaching the intersection with Pecos Road, according to police.

As the Nissan passed through the intersection, the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the southside curbing, traveled onto the sidewalk, hit a wall, collided with a power pole, and then was redirected back into the roadway where it came to final rest, authorities said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway, while the front passenger was thrown into the rear compartment. A juvenile was pinned in the rear seat.

The child was taken to UMC to be treated for critical injuries. The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger's deaths mark the 75th and 76th traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

WATCH | We have video of the scene as authorities finished up their investigation.