17-year-old dies in crash with U-Haul, impairment suspected by Henderson police

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department is investigating a crash since Friday morning that involved a pedestrian and a U-Haul.

Police arrived on scene of the crash around 10:27 a.m. near Pecos Road and Sunshadow Avenue.

Investigation by police determined that the driver of a U-Haul turned onto southbound Pecos from Sunshadow and "did not perceive the pedestrian" who was riding on an electric scooter northbound on Pecos in the southbound lanes.

The truck turned in front of the pedestrian who then "slid into the truck," according to police.

The 17-year-old woman riding the scooter was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police said the U-Haul driver is cooperating. Impairment is suspected but "not yet determined" for the truck's driver.

The collision is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality for 2023. Anyone with information in this case is urged by police to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.