16-year-old dies after moped crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead after a Sunday night crash in North Las Vegas.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Pecos and Gowan roads, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said that a Toyota Scion was heading west on Gowan and tried to make a left turn onto southbound Pecos under a yellow arrow, which requires yielding to oncoming traffic.

At the same time, a 16-year-old on a moped was speeding east on Gowan, police said.

As the Scion was making the left turn, it and the moped crashed, according to authorities.

The moped driver was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor, authorities said. Police also said that while it appears the moped had the right of way, the speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.