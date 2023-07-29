15-year-old bicyclist died following east valley collision, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said a 15-year-old boy died after being struck by a car in the east valley on Friday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on South Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Marlon Brando Avenue, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Hollywood Boulevard in a single travel lane while a bicyclist was traveling south on Hollywood.

The collision reportedly occurred when the bicyclist entered the Nissan's path of travel, and the front of the Nissan struck him. Arriving medical personnel transported the bicyclist via ambulance to Sunrise Pediatric Hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment but sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Police updated Sunday afternoon that the 15-year-old died at Sunrise Hospital, advised by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

"The death marked the 77th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."