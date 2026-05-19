14-year-old suffers critical injuries after east valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old is suffering critical injuries after a crash in the east valley Monday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive, west of Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The teenager was reportedly crossing Lake Mead when he entered the path of a 2011 GMC Terrain heading west, according to police.

The driver of the GMC immediately brought her vehicle to a stop west of the intersection.

Emergency medical personnel took the pedestrian to University Medical Center Trauma, where he remains with critical injuries.

The driver of the GMC remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.