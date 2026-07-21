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1 injured in collision between motorcycle and minivan in east Las Vegas

Charleston and 28th crash
RTC
Charleston and 28th crash
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was transported to the hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan late Monday afternoon in east Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street.

Police say the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

All lanes are blocked in the area and drivers should use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.

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