1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on US-93 near Nevada-Arizona state line

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — One person was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash on US-93 near the Nevada-Arizona state line Sunday night.

A driver suspected of driving under the influence traveled northbound in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with another SUV at milepost 1 just before 8:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The suspected impaired driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car they collided with suffered fatal injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said another vehicle then struck the initial crash, but no occupants of this vehicle were injured. Multiple secondary collisions occurred as other southbound drivers tried to avoid the "wreckage."

The crash remains under investigation.