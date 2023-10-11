This airline's new coffee blend is designed to taste good in the air

Alaska Airlines believes it has cracked the code to in-flight coffee that actually tastes good.

The company partnered with Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters to create a custom blend that it claims is immune to the altitude's effects on your tastebuds, which can cause food and drinks to taste differently than they do on the ground.

It will be exclusively served on every Alaska flight, including its regional carrier Horizon Air, by Dec. 1.

“It’s exceptionally smooth and balanced, with aromatic notes of toasted marshmallows, browned butter and toffee with delicate hints of citrus and cherry,” said Alaska Airlines. “Additionally, Stumptown dialed in this roast to be delicious when served black or with the addition of creamer or oat milk (also now offered on Alaska flights).”

More than 200 pots of coffee were brewed for the development of the blend and tested with over 20 variables, including how it would pair with Alaska’s in-flight Biscoff cookie.

