These were 2023's most popular Wikipedia entries

ChatGPT was the most popular English-language Wikipedia entry in 2023, according to the Wikimedia Foundation.

The nonprofit tracks its highest-visited entries every year, which gives some insight into what's popular and trending.

The second-most popular article this year was the annual list of deaths, which collects entries for people of note who died during the year — this year including people like "Friends" star Matthew Perry and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup rounded out this year's top three articles. This is the first time cricket content has been popular enough to make the top articles list since Wikipedia began its annual tracking in 2015.

These are the top 25 entries for the year:

1. ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews

2. Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 pageviews

3. 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 pageviews

4. Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 pageviews

5. Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 pageviews

6. Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 pageviews

7. J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 pageviews

8. Jawan (film): 21,791,126 pageviews

9. 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 pageviews

10. Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 pageviews

11. The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 pageviews

12. Taylor Swift: 19,418,385: pageviews

13. Barbie (film): 18,051,077 pageviews

14. Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 pageviews

15. Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 pageviews

16. Premier League: 16,604,669 pageviews

17. Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 pageviews

18. United States: 16,240,461 pageviews

19. Elon Musk: 14,370,395 pageviews

20. Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 pageviews

21. India: 13,850,178 pageviews

22. Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 pageviews

23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 pageviews

24. Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 pageviews

25. Andrew Tate: 12,728,616 pageviews

The top sources of traffic to English language pages this year were the United States (33.2 billion views), the United Kingdom (9 billion views) and India (8.48 billion views).

Pageview numbers were tracked as of Nov. 28. The Wikimedia Foundation will make an update with the full year's worth of numbers on Jan. 3, 2024.

