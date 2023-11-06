There is a new No. 1 side dish this Thanksgiving

In a survey of 5,000 Americans, stuffing — or dressing as it's called in some parts of the country — is no longer the No. 1 Thanksgiving side dish.

According to the survey conducted by Campbell's, mashed potatoes is now the No. 1 side dish. It is the preferred side dish in 23 states, according to Campbell's. Six states consider stuffing to be the No. 1 side dish.

Making a significant jump, macaroni and cheese jumped from No. 5 a year ago to No. 3 this year. Dropping a spot to No. 4 is yams, while also dropping a spot, green bean casserole is No. 5.

And if you prefer side dishes over the entree, you're not alone. The poll found that 67% of respondents like side dishes more than entrees. The poll also showed that 54% of Americans would be content if they only had side dishes during holiday gatherings.

On average, Americans will have five side dishes to go with their holiday meals.

According to last year's poll, 98% of Americans plan to reheat Thanksgiving leftovers.

According to Google Trends, searches for green beans slightly outpaced searches for stuffing and mashed potatoes last Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes tended to create more search traffic in the Midwest, while those in the Northeast tended to search for stuffing.

