The 'Sticky Note Bandit' strikes again, robbing 4th Texas bank

A bank robber dubbed by the FBI as the "Sticky Note Bandit" has struck again, robbing a fourth Texas bank in less than two weeks.

Houston's FBI Violent Crime Task shared numerous surveillance photos of the suspect, who dresses in women's clothes, a wig, sunglasses and a medical face mask before entering various Houston-area banks. He then slides a threatening note to bank tellers and leaves with an undisclosed amount of money.

"The 'Sticky Note Bandit' struck again today at the Bank of America on San Felipe Street," FBI Houston said Tuesday. "He has committed four robberies in less than two weeks, and we need your help to find him!"

Connor Hagan, who works for the Houston FBI office said all the robberies have occurred in — or around — Houston.

"If you're looking at a map where these robberies occurred, a couple of them were in Houston, and one of them was in Harris County," he told Scripps News. "So right then and there, you have three agencies that are involved, just based on the territory where this individual is striking."

Fortunately, no one has been injured so far in these robberies, but Hagan says the people involved are still impacted.

"A mom of two kids who goes into a bank to get a few hundred dollars for groceries, or maybe a teller that just started working there, you know, three months earlier. These are all individuals that are victimized and impacted when someone comes in and threatens their lives in exchange for an undisclosed amount of money," Hagan added.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" black male, with a thin-to-medium build, wearing female clothes and carrying a black purse. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

