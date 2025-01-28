VGK falls to Dallas Stars for their final season matchup

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have their final meeting against the Dallas Stars on home ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas and Dallas have split the season series so far heading into Tuesday's game. The rivalry between the Golden Knights and the Stars adds extra emotion to each matchup and Vegas will need to come out with energy to claim two points against Dallas.

The Golden Knights opened their three-game homestand with a win on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will want to play hard and play smart for all 60 minutes against Dallas.

Game Updates

1st Period

0:53 - VGK goal called back: A would-be Ivan Barbashev goal is wiped out after a review showed Vegas was guilty of offsides on the score

1:54 - VGK goal: Knights bounce right back from the non-goal as Jack Eichel nets his 16th goal of the season on a beautiful back-handed dish from Ivan Barbashev.

3:41 - Stars goal: Dallas strikes right back with a game-tying goal from Mavrik Bourque.

6:35 - VGK goal: Tomas Hertl scores his 19th of the season with a rebound off of Nic Hague's shot at the crease. Knights jump back ahead 2-1 in a high-scoring 1st.

End of 1st: VGK lead 2-1

2nd Period

3:57 - VGK goal: On a 5-on-3 advantage, Golden Knights strike with a power play goal from Pavel Dorofeyev. Dorofeyev's breakout continues, leading the team with 22 goals on the year. VGK lead 3-1.

5:04 - Stars goal: On the Knights power play, Wyatt Johnston scores a short-handed goal to let Dallas cut the deficit. VGK lead 3-2.

5:07 - VGK double minor: Nic Roy gets sent to the penalty box for four minutes on a high-sticking penalty. Vegas in defense mode.

9:07 - VGK kills penalty: VGK's penalty kill defense comes through to keep Dallas empty-handed through a 4-minute double minor penalty. VGK lead 3-2.

End of 2nd: VGK lead 3-2

3rd Period

11:54 - Stars goal: Wyatt Johnston shoots past Adin Hill and scores the equalizer to knot things up at 3. VGK lose the lead they've had since the early minutes.

End of 3rd: VGK tied with Stars 3-3

OT

:20 - Stars goal: Wyatt Johnston scores 20 seconds into overtime to complete a hat trick and win the game. VGK give up three unanswered goals and fall in OT but manage to get a point out of it.

Final: Stars win 4-3 (OT)

