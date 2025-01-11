VGK battle the Rangers for the first time this season, VGK falls to the Rangers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going toe-to-toe against the New York Rangers for the first time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

THIRD PERIOD



Adam Edstrom deflects the puck home to give the Rangers the lead at 5:57. 2-1

12 seconds later, Reilley Smith gets called for tripping Mark Stone.

VGK power play comes up short.

Final Score: VGK 1, NY Rangers 2

SECOND PERIOD



Noah Hanifin nearly scores his second buzzer beater of the season, but after review – the goal did not cross the goal line in time. Game is locked headed into the third period. 1-1

Keegan Kolesar gets called for tripping. Vincent Trocheck takes a puck to the stomach and scores on the Rangers' first power play at 9:54. Goes straight to the locker room following the goal. 1-1

thaaaaat's gotta hurt



anyway the game's tied — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 12, 2025

Golden Knights strike first. Mark Stone scores 8 seconds into the power play at 6:16 in the second period. Assists: Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl. 1-0

MARK STONE WITH HIS FOURTH GOAL IN 5 GAMES 🔥 #VegasBorn https://t.co/vH1o97HjhC — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 12, 2025

FIRST PERIOD



Barbashev makes an immediate impact

No rust for Ivan Barbashev—first shift back, and he gets a scoring chance in the first 20 seconds. What a start. #VegasBorn — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 12, 2025

Ilya Samsonov keeps it scoreless after an 12-save first period

WARM UPS

Ivan Barbashev is on the ice. The Golden Knights leading goal scorer (15) is set to return to the top line alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

He missed the last 10 games with an upper body injury.

BARBIE’S BACK 🤩



Ivan Barbashev has been activated off injured reserve and will return tonight! 💈 #VegasBorn | @naqviinjurylaw pic.twitter.com/aYFoUSmiOz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 12, 2025

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the New York Islanders on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New York Rangers visit Vegas for the first time on a three-game road trip.

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Head coach Bruce Cassidy stresses the importance of working through a tough loss and starting anew for the next game.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34 or stream at KnightTime+

