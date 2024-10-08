UNLV student wins $25,000 VGK scavenger hunt prize

LAS VEGAS (UNLV) — On Monday, a third-year pre-med student, Antonio Rodriguez-Torres, wins the $25,000 Vegas Golden Knights scavenger prize.

The Golden Knights posted a clue regarding the location of a custom hockey puck. While studying, Torres enthusiastically ran to the puck's location, winning the prize.

The grand prize was the 24th Road to Puck Drop prize since the scavenger hunt began last Wednesday, Oct. 2. Fans also won game tickets, game-used merchandise, unique experiences and prize packs.