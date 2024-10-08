Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

UNLV student wins $25,000 VGK scavenger hunt prize

Third-year pre-med student Antonio Rodriguez-Torres wins $25,000
Vegas Golden Knights
John Locher, Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (UNLV) — On Monday, a third-year pre-med student, Antonio Rodriguez-Torres, wins the $25,000 Vegas Golden Knights scavenger prize.

The Golden Knights posted a clue regarding the location of a custom hockey puck. While studying, Torres enthusiastically ran to the puck's location, winning the prize.

The grand prize was the 24th Road to Puck Drop prize since the scavenger hunt began last Wednesday, Oct. 2. Fans also won game tickets, game-used merchandise, unique experiences and prize packs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH