Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for 2024 Road Trip

Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 24, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going to once again UKnight The Realm for their annual Road Trip.

The 2024 edition is scheduled to stop in the following cities:

  • Thursday, August 1 - Jackson, Wyoming - Snow King Sports & Events Center
  • Saturday, August 3 - Billings, Montana - Centennial Ice Arena
  • Sunday, August 4 - Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Frontier Ice Arena
  • Wednesday, August 7 - Boise, Idaho - Idaho Ice World
  • Thursday, August 8 - Reno, Nevada - Reno Ice

All of those areas are in VGK's broadcast territory and can catch VGK games on Scripps Sports, the parent company of Channel 13, and/or KnightTime+.
The Road Trip will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans in each city. Chance, members of the VGK Cast, and team broadcasters will be among those on the trip.

Participation in the on-ice clinics requires registration with each local arena but fans are invited to attend each stop and additional details are set to be announced in the coming months.

You can learn more about the upcoming road trip here.

