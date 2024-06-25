Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for 2024 Road Trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going to once again UKnight The Realm for their annual Road Trip.
The 2024 edition is scheduled to stop in the following cities:
- Thursday, August 1 - Jackson, Wyoming - Snow King Sports & Events Center
- Saturday, August 3 - Billings, Montana - Centennial Ice Arena
- Sunday, August 4 - Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Frontier Ice Arena
- Wednesday, August 7 - Boise, Idaho - Idaho Ice World
- Thursday, August 8 - Reno, Nevada - Reno Ice
All of those areas are in VGK's broadcast territory and can catch VGK games on Scripps Sports, the parent company of Channel 13, and/or KnightTime+.
The Road Trip will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans in each city. Chance, members of the VGK Cast, and team broadcasters will be among those on the trip.
Participation in the on-ice clinics requires registration with each local arena but fans are invited to attend each stop and additional details are set to be announced in the coming months.