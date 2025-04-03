Today in Vegas sports: UNLV Skatin Rebels get a holiday, Golden Knights are playoff-bound

.

Today in Vegas sports:

The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels continue their championship tour with a stop at City Hall.

It's picture day for the Vegas Golden Knights! We hear from the team the day after they clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Alex Eschelman spent some time digging into why one local high school senior was unable to participate in his wrestling championship.

It's been 35 years since the UNLV Runnin' Rebels won the National Championship.

.

UNLV Skatin' Rebels get a holiday

The City of Las Vegas has officially declared April 2 as UNLV Skatin’ Rebels National Championship Day.

The proclamation comes after the team captured its first-ever ACHA Division I national title — capping off a season that included a conference championship and a statement win over defending NCAA champion Denver.

UNLV Skatin' Rebels take championship tour to City Hall

.

The Vegas Golden Knights are playoff-bound!

The Knights were back at T-Mobile Arena today — not for a game, but for picture day.

It's an event that happens every year, and this year, it fell on the day after the VGK clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Nick Walters asked Bruce Cassidy about picture day. Here's who he said is the most photogenic member of the team:

Bruce Cassidy reveals the most photogenic Golden Knight

A senior season cut short

For some high school student-athletes, senior year has a storybook ending. But for others, their story ends too soon.

That was the case for one local wrestler, and Alex Eschelman looked into the situation to find out why he never got his final face-off on the mat. Here's what she found:

'It was really shocking': Why was this high school wrestler’s senior season cut short?

On this day...

Thirty-five years ago today, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels were crowned national champions.

The Rebels beat Duke by a 30-point margin, which is still the largest margin of victory for a national championship.

Head coach Jerry Tarkanian cemented a legend in Las Vegas sports, and you can watch our special report on his legacy here: