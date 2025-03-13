Today in Vegas sports: Tournament talk

.

In today's Vegas sports news:

The Lady Rebels ' quest to become four-peat Mountain West Champions comes to an end.

' quest to become four-peat Mountain West Champions comes to an end. The Runnin' Rebels hit the court for the first time in the men's Mountain West Conference tournament against Air Force.

hit the court for the first time in the men's Mountain West Conference tournament against Air Force. Two players were released by the Las Vegas Raiders to begin the new league year.

to begin the new league year. The Vegas Golden Knights came up short in a hard-fought battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins.



.

Four-peat talk is over for the Lady Rebels. What's next?

With the end of the Lady Rebels' quest for a historic four-peat comes talk of a potential NCAA Tournament bid.

“We’ve been there three times. We deserve the benefit of the doubt," said Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque. "Frankly, we've established some credibility that we should be able to rely on in this situation — but I think we deserve it, plain and simple."

What are the odds of a Lady Rebels NCAA Tournament berth? Alex Eschelman digs into that question here:

"I think we deserve it": Lady Rebels still have a chance in the NCAA Tournament

Ugly early — but Runnin' Rebels find a way

It was a big night for the UNLV Runnin' Rebels as they will advance in the Mountain West Conference Tournament to play Utah State.

The Scarlet and Gray showed they could bounce back after trailing in the first half of Wednesday's game vs. Air Force.

Next up is third-seeded Utah State — a team that's already beat the Rebels twice this season. That game tips off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

.

Close call in Pittsburgh

The Vegas Golden Knights forced overtime in the final moments of the game Tuesday night but ultimately came up short (3-2) vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite the losing outcome, VGK forward Tanner Pearson said getting at least one point to start off their four-game road trip is big for the team.

Up next: The Knights head to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 4 p.m. Pregame coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on Vegas 34.

Catching up with Zach Whitecloud

VGK fan favorite Zach Whitecloud had connections to Las Vegas before he landed on the city's first major pro sports team. On "Knights in the Morning, the Manitoba, Canada native tells Nick Walters about his early years:

VGK defenseman Zach Whitecloud shares his coincidental childhood tie to Las Vegas

.

Silver and Black no more

The 2025 NFL League year officially began Wednesday, and Las Vegas said goodbye to two players.

The Raiders announced Wednesday the release of quarterback Gardner Minshew and center Andre James.

Minshew joined the Raiders last off-season and shared the starting quarterback job with Aidan O'Connell.

James spent six seasons with the Silver and Black and played 89 games.