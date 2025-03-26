Today in Vegas sports: the Runnin' Rebels have a new coach and a homecoming for a Las Vegas native

.

In today's Vegas sports news...

— The Runnin’ Rebels have a new head coach.

— The Knights are back in action in Minnesota against a familiar face.

— The Raiders keep making additions to their roster.

— A homecoming for a Las Vegas native baseball player.

Welcome to the UNLV family!

The Runnin' Rebels have announced their new head coach.

Following the firing of Kevin Kruger after four seasons leading the team without an NCAA Tournament appearance, UNLV is hiring former Georgia Tech and Memphis head coach Josh Pastner as men's head basketball coach.

Runnin' Rebels have a new head coach, Josh Pastner

Pastner has 14 years of head coach experience spent with Memphis and Georgia Tech, making the NCAA Tournament five times. He has spent the last two years as a TV sports analyst.

Pastner becomes the Runnin Rebels' sixth head coach in the last ten years and will try to get UNLV back to the NCAA Tournament after a 12-year drought.

A familiar face in Minnesota

The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the ice in Minnesota on Tuesday night, playing against former Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

It's likely Fleury's last start against his former team. The 40-year-old is retiring after 21 seasons in the NHL at the end of this year.

The Knights saw Shea Theodore return to the lineup against the Wild. The defenseman has been out with an upper body injury since Game 1 of the 4Nations Face-Off.

The game ultimately went to our Guys in Gold, landing a 5-1 victory on the road. And! Jack Eichel got his fifth career hat trick!

Continuing the build

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a pair of free agency signings today. The Silver and Black adding nose tackle Leki Fotu to their defensive line room.

The 26-year-old was a New York Jet last season and previously a starter for the Arizona Cardinals.

Fotu, an Oakland native, played college at Utah.

The Raiders also signed 28-year-old tight end Ian Thomas, who previously spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas adds depth to a tight end room of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

One more thing...

Las Vegas native Josiah Cromwick returns to the city where his baseball journey began —this time as Arizona State’s starting catcher.

With two homers in his last outing and a familiar face in the dugout, a fellow Vegas native, Cromwick is ready to put on a show at Las Vegas Ballpark against UNLV.

Catch the story of hometown pride, friendship and full-circle moments.