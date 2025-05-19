Today in Vegas sports: Battle for Vegas, Stanley Pup, Aces Fantasy Camp and more!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In today's Las Vegas sports news:



Battle For Vegas tickets on sale this week

Stanley Pup competition returns

Aces announce first-ever fantasy camp experience

Raiders preseason schedule

Battle for Vegas charity softball game

Set your alarms, Vegas sports fans!

Tickets for the “Battle for Vegas” charity softball game go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This year’s event will feature teams captained by Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. A full roster of players is expected to be announced soon.

The game will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets starting at just $35 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Warren Group Battle for Vegas 2025 Event Poster

Stanley Pup returns!

The Stanley Pup competition returns for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

This year, all 32 NHL teams will be represented by adorable rescue dogs that are available for adoption from their respective local shelters.

VGK in-arena host Mark Shunock and Michelle Gingras will provide play-by-play commentary and rinkside reporting.

Various dog loving celebrities are expected to make special guest appearances such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Buble.

Fans can tune into the 90-minute showdown of puppies on June 6 on TruTV.

NHL

Aces fantasy Camp

The Las Vegas Aces are launching the first-ever fantasy camp for adults 21 years of age and older.

The event will offer fans the opportunity to step into the shoes of a two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces player with a weekend packed with elite-level basketball experiences.

Las Vegas Aces

Participants will be able to experience VIP interactions, on-court activities, tickets to games, and more along with a two-night stay at the Mandalay Bay.

“The first-ever Aces fantasy camp is a perfect example of how we are pushing the fan experience to new heights by bringing our community closer to the game, the players, coaches and the championship culture we continue to build here every day,” Las Vegas Chief Business Development Officer Jennifer Azzi said.

Camp packages begin at $4,950 and fans can reserve their spot at aces.wnba.com/fantasycamp.

And a reminder, the Aces return to the court Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. You can catch the game on The Spot Vegas 34 at 3:30 p.m.

Raiders preseason schedule

Last week, the NFL released the season schedules for all 32 teams.

Today, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their finalized preseason schedule.

The Silver and Black will begin the preseason in Seattle to face the Seahawks on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith served together in Seattle from 2019 to 2024.

The Raiders will then host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

And will close out the preseason in Arizona against the Cardinals on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

You can read more about the Raiders’ 2025-26 season schedule here.