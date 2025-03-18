Today in Vegas sports: A's spring training, VGK come off road trip, looking back on COVID sports impact

.

In today's sports news...

— The Vegas Golden Knights are back from a four-game road trip.

— It's been five years since the COVID pandemic shut down the world. We take a look at how sports in Las Vegas were affected.

— The NCAA Tournament begins this week. The First Four play-in kicks off March Madness with two games on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday. Get your brackets ready by Thursday when the First Round begins.

— Taylor Rocha spent some time at A's Spring Training. Hear what the team had to say.

A not-so-golden road trip

The Golden Knights come off a four-game road trip in which the team hit a skid, going 1-1-2 in that span. The Knights fell to the Penguins 3-2 in OT, shut out the Blue Jackets 4-0, lost to the Sabres 4-3 in a shootout, and the VGK were shut out by the Red Wings 3-0.

The Knights open a three-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

A trip down memory lane

It was five years ago when the sports world stood still due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While live sports took a backseat to health and safety worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic making arenas and stadiums go silent won't soon be forgotten.

Looking back on COVID's impact on Las Vegas sports five years later

It was supposed to be a milestone year of 2020 in Las Vegas. It will now always be remembered as the year our valley's sports scene and its fanbases were given unprecedented obstacles.

The Vegas Golden Knights were forced to leave the ice and return five months later while the Raiders kicked off their inaugural season in Las Vegas in an empty Allegiant Stadium.

Other teams in our valley saw postponements and reduced capacities as a result of COVID.

You can learn more about how the pandemic impacted our valley through our special COVID-19 Five Years Later.

One last thing...

Taylor Rocha is at Spring Training to check in with the soon-to-be Las Vegas Athletics. Here's what they had to say: