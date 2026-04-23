NFL Draft rundown: Las Vegas Raiders bet on Fernando Mendoza for QB of the future

PITTSBURGH (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders make history with the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, making the move the organization has been building toward all off-season:
Fernando Mendoza to the Silver and Black.
For a player selected No. 1 overall, Mendoza's path here has been anything but traditional.
- Mendoza was a two-star recruit out of high school who started his career at Cal before transferring to Indiana, where he led the Hoosiers to a historic undefeated season. That season, he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman and finishing it off with a national title.
Also this off-season, the Raiders brought in veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins as a possible bridge and mentor for Mendoza. And if one veteran quarterback wasn't enough, Mendoza will also have the opportunity to be mentored by the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.
Tonight, the NFL Draft continues through 8 p.m. on Channel 13.
Let's hear it for the Fan of the Year 🏴☠️
The players aren't the only ones whose dreams are coming true at the NFL Draft. Barbara Estrada is the Raiders' International Fan of the Year, and to celebrate, she'll play a role in this year's draft.
Alex Eschelman caught up with Estrada about what it means for her to represent the Silver and Black:
Wednesday
We are just one day away from the Las Vegas Raiders drafting first overall in this year's NFL Draft.
Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has boots on the ground for the three-day football frenzy in Pittsburgh, where loyal fans from the Black Hole are fired up about what could be one of the most important drafts in team history.
The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night.
He would join a new coach, a number of new faces in free agency and will lead a new direction for the franchise.
The NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. Thursday on ABC and Channel 13. Channel 13's sports team will help break down the highlights with special coverage after the draft. Here's when to watch:
- Thursday at 4:30 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports Special: NFL Draft
- Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | NFL Draft, Round 1
- Thursday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
- Friday at 3 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports Special: NFL Draft
- Friday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
- Saturday at 4 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports: Post-NFL Draft Special
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
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Raiders' Fan of the Year will play a role in the 2026 NFL DraftAlex Eschelman talks to Barbara Estrada, the Las Vegas Raiders International Fan of the Year, about what it means to be a part of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pickAlex Eschelman is in Pittsburgh to bring you the sights and sounds of the NFL Draft ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' historic first-round pick.
With the NFL Draft near, Raiders keep command of top pick, eye future successRaiders fans have been especially excited as the Silver and Black are set to get the first overall pick this year, and eyes have been on Fernando Mendoza for months. Taylor Rocha reports.
[FULL PRESS CONFERENCE] Raiders GM talks prospects ahead of 2026 NFL DraftLas Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek holds a press conference ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Silver and Black hold the No. 1 pick.