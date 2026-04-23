NFL Draft rundown: Las Vegas Raiders bet on Fernando Mendoza for QB of the future

PITTSBURGH (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders make history with the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, making the move the organization has been building toward all off-season:

Fernando Mendoza to the Silver and Black.

For a player selected No. 1 overall, Mendoza's path here has been anything but traditional.



Mendoza was a two-star recruit out of high school who started his career at Cal before transferring to Indiana, where he led the Hoosiers to a historic undefeated season. That season, he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman and finishing it off with a national title.

Also this off-season, the Raiders brought in veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins as a possible bridge and mentor for Mendoza. And if one veteran quarterback wasn't enough, Mendoza will also have the opportunity to be mentored by the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.

Tonight, the NFL Draft continues through 8 p.m. on Channel 13.

Let's hear it for the Fan of the Year 🏴‍☠️

The players aren't the only ones whose dreams are coming true at the NFL Draft. Barbara Estrada is the Raiders' International Fan of the Year, and to celebrate, she'll play a role in this year's draft.

Alex Eschelman caught up with Estrada about what it means for her to represent the Silver and Black:

Raiders' Fan of the Year will play a role in the 2026 NFL Draft

KTNV Channel 13 is your home for the three-day NFL Draft frenzy and the Las Vegas Raiders' highly anticipated first-round pick.

Wednesday

We are just one day away from the Las Vegas Raiders drafting first overall in this year's NFL Draft.

Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has boots on the ground for the three-day football frenzy in Pittsburgh, where loyal fans from the Black Hole are fired up about what could be one of the most important drafts in team history.

Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pick

The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

He would join a new coach, a number of new faces in free agency and will lead a new direction for the franchise.

The NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. Thursday on ABC and Channel 13. Channel 13's sports team will help break down the highlights with special coverage after the draft. Here's when to watch:

